TV Series

The Stars of Supernatural Explain the Importance of Family in New Featurette

By Lauren Piester
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Sam and Dean, everything is about family. It makes sense, given that the two brothers at the center of Supernatural spent 15 years hanging out mostly with each other, and even reunited in the afterlife to spend eternity together. In a new exclusive sneak peek at a featurette from the season 15 DVD release, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and executive producer Andrew Dabb explain that the Winchesters' attachment to family comes from the fact that they came from such a dysfunctional one.

Jared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles
