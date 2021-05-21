The Stars of Supernatural Explain the Importance of Family in New Featurette

A television era ended in 2020 with the series finale of Supernatural, closing out a fifteenth and final season that brought Sam and Dean Winchester's fight full circle as they took on their greatest foe of all: God. The good news is that all 327 episodes can now be watched and rewatched, and a deleted scene (seen above) showing Sam and Eileen coming to an agreement before Team Free Will takes off on a dangerous mission from the Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray (available May 25th) proves that there are still more gems to discover from the series.