The Budget Chef’s Knife Our Editors Love Is Just $12 on Amazon

If there’s one silver lining from the past year and a half, it’s that many of us have learned to prioritize our health and well-being. Before covid, we may have been burned out but quarantine forced us to prioritize rest, set boundaries, and incorporate self-care into our daily lives as we worked remotely from home. But as a new Forbes article points out, virtual work brings a new set of pressures. A 2020 study by the CIPD highlighted the risks associated with digital “presenteeism” where employees feel increasingly pressured to be always connected. So, finding health and wellness products or rituals that help to uncover what your body, mind, and spirit actually need is critical to a healthy, happy life. And we all know that healthy, happy employees are more productive, too.