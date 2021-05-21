Cats & Kittens from the Bayou Find Safety at Sarasota’s Cat Depot
22 Kittens and 2 Cats Arrive at Cat Depot Earlier Today. Sarasota, FL (May 20, 2021) – Cat Depot “raised their paw” and stepped up to rescue twenty-two (22) kittens and two (2) cats at risk of euthanasia in rural Mississippi and Louisiana shelters. The rescue is a collaborative effort between Sarasota’s Cat Depot and New Orleans-based animal welfare organization, SpayMart, with the cats and kittens arriving in Sarasota on Thursday, May 20, 2021.www.tampabaynewswire.com