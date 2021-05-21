Card rooms fuel most of Bonta's initial 2022 contributions

Oakland, CA… California Attorney General Rob Bonta today launched the Racial Justice Bureau (Bureau) within the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and announced plans for a virtual convening against hate crime with California’s Big City Mayors. Together, the Bureau and virtual convening are a part of the state’s newest efforts to lead the development of strategies to address bias and hate at their roots and to strengthen responses to hate crime in California. The Bureau will initially bring six new attorneys and a supervising deputy attorney general to DOJ’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section to help tackle some of California’s most pressing racial and social justice issues head on. Given the recent reported rise in hate crimes and incidents against members of the Asian Pacific Islander community in particular, Attorney General Bonta is recommitting DOJ to further engaging with communities across the state to identify pathways for better serving the needs of all those facing hate.