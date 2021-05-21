Card rooms fuel most of Bonta's initial 2022 contributions
OAKLAND — California gambling interests aren’t waiting to push their chips toward newly installed Attorney General Rob Bonta. Card rooms, non-tribal casinos and their executives have supplied most of the donations thus far to Bonta’s 2022 campaign, when Bonta will need to defend the seat to which Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him. Those same entities are battling a sports wagering initiative that Bonta’s office will summarize for voters should it make the ballot.www.politico.com