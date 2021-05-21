newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Calm Down Brain – Lessons from a Thirty-Something on Coping with Anxiety

By Kate Kalan
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m going to be honest; I sometimes feel as if I’m living the opposite life as those around me. My friends are getting married, I am the single girl. My co-workers are having babies, I’m smothering my fur kids. And while the whole world is getting ready to return to normal, I’m wanting to stay right where I am. While this past year was a struggle for so many, I’m one of the few to which it provided an opportunity. I was able to work remotely indefinitely for the first time in my life, which is something I’ve wanted for the past several years. And now, with the return to work date looming, I’m forced to evaluate – well, everything, once again.

