Friday Love: Linda Hargrove

There comes a time in every woman’s life when she contemplates, and reflects, on those past loves. The memories. The enchantment. How good it felt! It felt so right. You remember those walks in the park. The first date, where it took place, and the first dish all comes to mind. And yet, there was the one, who was different. What was it about him, which permitted such a love, which was more memorable than the others? Was it the way in which he touched her hand? Was it his honesty? Was it the soothing nature in his voice? How was he moved by her presence? Certain things were simply more delightful and holistic, when being courted by him!