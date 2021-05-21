newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill in talks to star in Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot

A.V. Club
If there's one thing that we've learned about Henry Cavill in recent years, it's that the man loves to have long hair, and that he loves to hold a sword while having it. Cavill has already proven his dedication to tonsorial broadsword-holding with his role on Netflix's The Witcher (currently gearing up for its second season) and now he might be ready to take on the part of one of entertainment's great sword-hair combos: Highlander.

