Oprah And Prince Harry On Mental Health, Therapy And Their New TV Series

Prince Harry opens up about his mental health, mother's death and much more in powerful new docuseries. Get caught up on all the biggest global royals news you might have missed in May 2021… On May 21, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's long-in-the-making docuseries about mental health, "The Me You Can't See," debuted on Apple TV+. Harry didn't just executive produce it — he also appeared on multiple episodes to speak in detail about his own mental health journey (and even underwent PTSD therapy on camera). Among his headline-making comments? "Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I have a hell of a lot of my mum in me," Harry said. "I feel as though I am outside of the system but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth." He spoke about the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that still haunts him, what he felt and remembered walking in her 1997 funeral procession when he was 12 and explained why returning to London is a "trigger" for him. Harry also opened up about how an argument with Meghan early in their relationship is what made him realize he needed therapy — and how he used drinking and drugs to cope with his unresolved grief as a young man. Keep reading for more highlights from Harry on the powerful docuseries…