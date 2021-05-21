newsbreak-logo
Oprah And Prince Harry On Mental Health, Therapy And Their New TV Series

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
After their two-hour CBS interview in March, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, have a new documentary series together on Apple TV+. It's called The Me You Can't See. The series focuses on the importance of mental health and on what it's like to struggle with it....

Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Prince Harry Opens Up About Drug Abuse, Trauma as William Gets Dragged

Prince Harry is opening up like never before. In a discussion on mental health with Oprah Winfrey for their Apple+ documentary The Me You Can’t See, which explores stigma around the process, he said that acknowledging the need for mental health is a sign of strength. Harry said: “To make...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Mental HealthLuton News

Harry and Meghan release trailer for new mental health documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Mental Healthzapgossip.com

Prince Harry ‘volunteered’ to shoot therapy session

Prince Harry “volunteered” to shoot an on-camera therapy session for ‘The Me You Can’t See’. The 36-year-old royal agreed to be filmed during a therapy session for the Apple TV+ show, and Dawn Porter – who co-directed the series with Asif Kapadia – has revealed he was happy to open up about his mental-health journey.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

The Queen left 'deeply upset' by Prince Harry's latest comments

The Queen has taken recent comments from Prince Harry regarding the Royal Family “very personally” and has been left “deeply upset”, according to reports. The Duke of Sussex has made a series of bombshell claims against the Royal Family since moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two-year-old son, Archie.
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Rob Lowe Admits Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Was Not 'Shot At My House'

After it was rumored that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used Rob Lowe's Montecito, Calif., home for the Oprah Winfrey interview, the actor finally revealed the truth. “Everybody thinks the interview was shot at my house, and then my friend, Ted Sarandos, who runs Netflix, everybody thought that they shot it at his house,” Lowe said on E!'s Daily Pop show on Friday, May 21. “Here’s my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah’s. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location. But, I don’t know.”
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey. While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

Royal Family News: Oprah Defends Prince Harry, He’s Right To Verbally Assault His Family

British royal family news reveals that Oprah Winfrey is defending her golden geese, erm, friends by coming out in favor of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s ugly torrent of verbal abuse against his family. She asserts that the thirsty couple should not have to remain “silent” despite their heated demands (backed up by lawsuits) for “privacy” and “boundaries.”
Page Six

Oprah defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Privacy doesn’t mean silence’

Oprah Winfrey is defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request for privacy, saying it doesn’t mean the couple have to stay silent. The TV maven, 67, appeared on the “Today” show Friday and spoke to Hoda Kotb about the backlash that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, have received in recent months for discussing personal issues on TV shows and podcasts after quitting the British royal family last year to lead quieter lives in the US.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Prince Harry drops new bombshells, more big royals news for May 2021

Prince Harry opens up about his mental health, mother's death and much more in powerful new docuseries. Get caught up on all the biggest global royals news you might have missed in May 2021… On May 21, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's long-in-the-making docuseries about mental health, "The Me You Can't See," debuted on Apple TV+. Harry didn't just executive produce it — he also appeared on multiple episodes to speak in detail about his own mental health journey (and even underwent PTSD therapy on camera). Among his headline-making comments? "Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I have a hell of a lot of my mum in me," Harry said. "I feel as though I am outside of the system but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth." He spoke about the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that still haunts him, what he felt and remembered walking in her 1997 funeral procession when he was 12 and explained why returning to London is a "trigger" for him. Harry also opened up about how an argument with Meghan early in their relationship is what made him realize he needed therapy — and how he used drinking and drugs to cope with his unresolved grief as a young man. Keep reading for more highlights from Harry on the powerful docuseries…