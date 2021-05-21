20 Million Africans Are Due For Their 2nd COVID Shot. But There's No Supply In Sight

Africa is often referred to as the cradle of humankind – the birthplace of our species, Homo sapiens. There is evidence of the development of early symbolic behaviours such as pigment use and perforated shell ornaments in Africa, but so far most of what we know about the development of complex social behaviours such as burial and mourning has come from Eurasia. However, the remains of a child buried almost 80,000 years ago under an overhang at Panga ya Saidi cave in Kenya is providing important new details. Working with a team of researchers from Kenya, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, South...