Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Bothered by Rumors; ‘It’s none of my own,’ says the narrator. It’s difficult to think of a singer who has had a more successful year than Olivia Rodrigo. She wisely decided to release her first album, Sour, after her debut single “Drivers License” broke numerous records. The song, which debuted at number one on Friday, May 21, 2021, is already doing well and is on track to do so again. Rodrigo’s third single, “Good 4 U,” was recently certified as her second number one album.