Half of Texas high school's graduating class suspended after senior prank

Grace Wesseling is an animal lover, a cheerleader of seven years and another soon-to-be graduate of Bridges High School, class of 2021. “I just really like animals,” Wesseling said. “… I have seven cats, two dogs and four ferrets. … Well, one of our cats had kittens and my brothers wanted to keep one, and I have two brothers, so they each kept one and I kept one. And then, I don’t know where the other ones came from, if I’m being honest. They kind of just showed up.”