Leah McSweeney Wishes Dolores Catania Joined Real Housewives All Stars To “Rip Ramona Singer A New One”; Wanted Erika Jayne In The Cast Too
It’s safe to say that nearly every Bravo fan is eagerly awaiting the premiere of the Real Housewives All-Stars series. The first rendition of the spin-off will follow seven women, and one surprise guest, from different cities on a tropical vacation that’s bound to be chock-full of tequila, drama and antics. The first cast includes Kyle Richards, the solo rep of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Real Housewives of New Jersey sista-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice were there too, macrame and all. Of course, we had Real Housewives of New York OGs Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. And Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey joined the party.www.realitytea.com