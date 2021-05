Catching feelings is a dice roll. Suddenly, someone means the world to you, and short-term happiness is contingent upon how well they handle that. Maybe you luck out and find someone kind, thoughtful, and quietly sophisticated, and you feel like you’ll never meet the day where you stop being impressed and surprised. Maybe you get led on and let down. Putting yourself out there is a gamble; sometimes love is a losing game. Everyone’s trying to hit big and cash out, but to win is to risk and learn failure. In the thick of it, these feel like matters of planetary consequence. And sometimes they are! More often, they’re not.