This week Nintendo unveiled a particularly charming amiibo that'll tie in to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and it's arguably one of the most handsome figures yet. It's also caused a bit of a storm on social media and in comments sections here on the site, with plenty of vitriol to go around. The source of the argument is simple - a quality of life (QoL) feature will seemingly only be available by scanning this particular amiibo. Rather than relying on heading to a save statue or jumping on a Loftwing to transition from the skies to the ground and vice versa, the figure will save you a little time and hassle by allowing you to transport at will.