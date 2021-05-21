newsbreak-logo
More warrantless searches, more abortion and more Second Amendment

By Andrew Hamm
SCOTUSblog
 2 days ago

This week we highlight petitions that ask the Supreme Court to consider, among other things, the level of suspicion required before the government can search electronic devices at the border, whether New York can require the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany to cover abortion in its employee health care plan, and whether New Jersey’s ban on certain firearm magazines violates the Second or Fifth Amendments.

Congress & CourtsWashington Post

On the Supreme Court taking an abortion case

In his May 19 op-ed, “ ‘Roe v. Wade’ can finally be overturned. The court shouldn’t hesitate.,” Henry Olsen wrote that it is an “undeniable fact that an unborn child is a separate human being.” This is patently not a fact. The fetus, most important, is attached to and part of the mother; the born child is not. The situations are not comparable. The unborn child is not a separate person who should have separate rights conferred by an overreaching government.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A big abortion case could upend ‘Roe’ — and burn the court’s credibility

MANY SUPREME COURT cases are complicated. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s severe 2018 abortion law, is not one of them. The court’s conservative majority, which chose to take the case this week, must choose: Will the justices unravel decades of precedent to achieve an ideological victory on the most hot-button of issues, or will they preserve the credibility of their institution? Mississippi flagrantly transgressed the court’s settled abortion jurisprudence in a scheme designed to produce precisely this Supreme Court showdown. In an instant, the court would burn a precious store of legitimacy if it upheld Mississippi’s brazen breach of long-settled precedent.
Congress & CourtsDurango Herald

Who knew the Supreme Court would address abortion so soon?

Few expected it to happen quite so quickly. Most thought this version of the Roberts court, with the recent additions of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, might tread softly before making the awful power of its 6-3 conservative majority fully known. But no. The court has wasted no time diving headfirst...
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

The potential silver lining for supporters of abortion rights

The Supreme Court agreed this week to hear the most significant abortion case in decades, and abortion-rights supporters are panicking. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health involves a Mississippi law banning abortion at or after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for some medical emergencies and severe fetal abnormalities. Most abortions — over 92 percent, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — occur in the first trimester, and if the Mississippi law is allowed to stand, those wouldn’t be blocked. But pro-choice Americans have reason to be concerned. To uphold Mississippi’s law, the court’s conservative six-justice majority would have to overturn at least part of Roe v. Wade and the abortion-rights cases that followed it. That’s because Roe recognized a right to choose abortion before fetal viability — the point at which survival outside the womb is possible — which is usually somewhere between 22 and 24 weeks. Because Mississippi’s ban would kick in much earlier, the court will be able to uphold it only by eliminating Roe’s language about fetal viability or by reversing Roe altogether.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Overturning Roe v. Wade could make the nation politically healthier

The Supreme Court recently announced it will take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. It’s the first case in years that could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that, along with a companion case, Doe v. Bolton, legalized abortion on demand everywhere in the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Abortion Fight Has Never Been About Just Roe v. Wade

This week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could result in the overruling of Roe v. Wade. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans abortion starting at the 15th week of pregnancy. Significantly, the statute draws the line before fetal viability—the point at which survival is possible outside the womb. The Court has previously held that before viability, “the state’s interests are not strong enough to support a prohibition of abortion or substantial obstacle to the woman’s effective right to elect the procedure.” To uphold Mississippi’s law, the Court would have to rewrite the rules—perhaps just the opportunity it needs to overturn Roe altogether.
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Challenge before Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Congress & CourtsFiveThirtyEight

Most Americans Don’t Want Roe v. Wade Repealed. Many Also Support Restrictions On Abortion.

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in what is sure to be a high-profile case involving a Mississippi law that challenges the constitutional right to abortion as established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. At issue is the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than Roe and subsequent rulings, such as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, allow.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Your constitutional right to abortion could end next June

For almost 50 years — since the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade — abortion has been a constitutional right in this country. That could end in June 2022. On Monday, the Supreme Court announced it will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. This case could […] The post Your constitutional right to abortion could end next June appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & Courtsfirearmsnews.com

Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against Gun Confiscation

The U. S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled that Rhode Island police officers who confiscated a man’s guns from his home without a warrant violated his constitutional rights in doing so. In the case Caniglia v. Strom, Rhode Island police located and seized Edward Caniglia’s guns from his home...
Congress & Courtsnwaonline.com

High court to hear case on abortion ban

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a case from Mississippi that challenges the constitutional right to abortion first established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The case, concerning a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will give the...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Could Supreme Court supercharge midterms with abortion ruling?

ANALYSIS — If redistricting hadn’t complicated the midterm elections enough, a Supreme Court decision on one of the country’s most polarizing issues has the potential to supercharge the fight for the House and Senate. This week, the Supreme Court announced it would hear a challenge to a new Mississippi law...
Congress & CourtsAmerican Thinker

The Supreme Court bans most warrantless gun seizures from homes

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a decision holding that police may not seize guns from a person’s home without a valid warrant or proof that there is an emergency. Justice Clarence Thomas’s decision is a masterpiece of clarity and brevity, as well as a much-deserved scolding to a careless and cavalier First Circuit court. In addition, the legal principle was so obvious that the Court reached its decision unanimously. Monday was a good day for constitutional principles and the rule of law in America.
Congress & Courtsbootsandsabers.com

SCOTUS Rules that Warrantless Home Gun Confiscation Violates 4th Amendment

On Monday, the Supreme Court released its opinion in Caniglia v. Strom, which unanimously held that a lower court’s extension of Cady v. Dombrowski’s “community caretaking” exception into the home defied the logic and holding of Cady, as well as violated the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement. With the court’s unanimity in Caniglia, the home remains the most sacred space under the Fourth Amendment; its sanctity literally houses its privilege. Sans warrant, exigency or consent, governmental search and seizure within it is unconstitutional.