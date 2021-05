The GMC Hummer EV looks to be a genuinely impressive first electric pickup from General Motors. Like the old vehicles from which it draws its name, this new Hummer is all about big numbers and class-leading capabilities. In the case of the Hummer EV Edition 1, it’s got 1,000 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque on tap, it has a massive 200 kWh battery pack, and it delivers over 300 miles of range. Combine that with up to 15.9 inches of ground clearance and 13 inches of suspension travel, and the figures truly speak for themselves. As it turns out however, these aren’t the only massive numbers that we can associate with the GMC Hummer EV. Thanks to some new data published by GM-Trucks, we now know the GMC Hummer EV’s official curb weight.