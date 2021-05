BOSTON -- First baseman Bobby Dalbec is out of the lineup for the second straight night as the Red Sox host the Athletics at Fenway Park on Wednesday evening. Dalbec was 4-for-15 with a homer and five RBIs in four games against the Orioles from Friday to Monday but has been held out in favor of Michael Chavis in each of the last two nights with righties on the mound for the A’s. Chavis is starting at first base and hitting ninth as the Red Sox look to snap a two-game losing streak Wednesday.