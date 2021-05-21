newsbreak-logo
Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center To Host 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Kahului

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will host two more free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on May 29 and June 26. Time for the Shots II will be administered by the University of Hawaii Maui College Nursing Program on Saturday, May 29, from 8 am to noon at Binhi at the center, located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului. No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine. You may, however, register for an appointment through this link.

