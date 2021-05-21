'Post Reports' podcast: Inside the failures of the Secret Service

Well it has finally happened. I have sworn off “main stream media” for good. It’s been so obvious for a long time that CNN is such fake news – and now admits they are just propaganda with an agenda and desire to scare Americans. One way that I was able to tell that CNN was dangerous is that they never allow their readers to comment on their stories. That’s a good way to tell that they are attempting to spread fake news and propaganda – and the reason that I (admittedly half-heartedly) had started a site called Comment on CNN.