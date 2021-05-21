Panoramic views await on Wolfback Ridge (Sponsored)

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.