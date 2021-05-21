newsbreak-logo
Police: Men involved in Janesville murder-suicide knew eachother, had relationship with same woman

By Jaymes Langrehr
wglr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. — Police say the two men who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Janesville knew eachother and had relationships with the same woman. Police were called to a home at 1105 Kellogg Avenue at about 10 p.m. Thursday night after witnesses heard 9 to 10 gunshots and a woman screaming in the area. At a press conference Friday, Janesville police say they found two men dead outside the home and a woman who was screaming and distraught.

www.wglr.com
