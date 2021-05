Doja Cat and SZA know how to open an awards show. The duo performed their new collaborative single, “Kiss Me More,” live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, and they def ate it up and left no crumbs. While fans were living for the performance, these tweets trolling Doja Cat and SZA's 2021 BBMAs backup dancers' head gear are just as good as Doja’s dance break. (Though personally, nothing could ever beat Doja and SZA’s ending pose.) TBH, I’m just impressed none of the dancers fell off the stage.