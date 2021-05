Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When spending more time outdoors during pleasant weather, your patio can become your second living room. One way to maximize the space you have for relaxing while keeping your backyard sanctuary tidy is to choose outdoor storage items that do double duty. Amazon's best-selling storage bench from Keter acts as a deck box, but looks way more stylish, and it's on sale right now in select colors.