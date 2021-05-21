newsbreak-logo
Lane closures set to begin Monday on West Dodge Road

By Tammy Greunke
Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather permitting, beginning Monday, May 24, L28B (West Dodge Road) will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Skyline Drive and 228th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, Iowa, has the $2,527,928 contract. Closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs...

