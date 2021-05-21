Lane closures set to begin Monday on West Dodge Road

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burt; Butler; Dodge SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1115 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from about 40 miles northeast of Omaha about to 30 miles southwest of Lincoln. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds up to around 45 mph and hail up to around half an inch in diameter will be possible with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Fremont, Papillion, La Vista, Blair, Seward, Crete, Ralston, Harlan, Wahoo, Gretna, Waverly, Missouri Valley, Ashland, Milford, Valley and Wilber. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 101. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 34. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 369 and 454.