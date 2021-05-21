William Jackson Harper is having a moment (or three)

LOVING WHATEVER IT IS that you clutch to your chest and call “art” means taking some care of the culture around that word and its objects. It’s a positive gesture to some kind of eternity. It means you love the making of things, and you do not fear those things, nor fear or resent the artist who makes the things you don’t understand. You care for the artist who passively refuses to take part in whatever culture he deems damaging to his mind or spiritual well-being. These are the ways I want to love and the ways I believe in William T. Wiley, who died on April 25. I first met Bill Wiley in early January 2015. I was staying near his place in Woodacre and left a phone message asking if I could come by the next day. The voice on the call back early the next morning was barely a whisper: “This is Wiley. Stop over in a little while.” I did. Inside his modest red-barn studio was the sort of artistic effusion and palimpsest of creation he has so often drawn and painted. Nothing was turned against the wall. Old, new, unfinished, never-to-be-finished, existing for each other, for him, and, just a tiny bit, for me.