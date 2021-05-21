Army of the Dead Ending Explained

17 years after the debut of Dawn of the Dead, director Zack Snyder finally makes his return to the zombie genre with Netflix's new heist thriller, Army of the Dead. Fans have been waiting anxiously to see how Snyder would follow up his time with DC, and what his comeback horror film would look like all these years later. The new film doesn't arrive on Netflix until May 21st, after a one week stint in select theaters, but the review embargo for Army of the Dead was lifted on Tuesday morning and critics all over the Internet published their thoughts.