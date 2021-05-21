Overwatch 2’s change to 5v5 is a bold, scary but ultimately exciting new direction
Overwatch isn’t a stranger to change. Over its now five year lifespan, it’s seen massive structural shifts. Some forget that when the game first launched, there were no hero limits to team composition. More recently, it restricted choice further for the health of the game by implementing the two tanks, two DPS and two support role lock. There aren’t many, if any games like Overwatch, and perfecting its formula has been a long, half-decade process for Blizzard.www.nme.com