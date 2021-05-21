newsbreak-logo
22 Gorgeous (Yet Comfortable) Baby Bump-Friendly Wedding Guest Dresses

By Megan Hungerford
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 2 days ago
Feel like the belle, not the bump, of the ball in the best maternity wedding guest dresses. Weddings are a great excuse to get out of those sweats and dress to impress for an evening out. Which means, you need the perfect dress that will keep you comfortably celebrating the happy couple. (And, giving you a chance to show off your maternity moves on the dance floor.) But most importantly, you will look and feel like the beautiful mama-to-be that you are. No fairy godmother needed here to make your style dreams come true (sorry Cinderella). We’ve got the best wedding guest dresses for every dress code from princess-approved cocktail dresses to tropical off the shoulder maxis. Heck we even included some sleek maternity jumpsuits. Because in our book, a jumpsuit can be just as formal as a dress.

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

