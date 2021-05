New invention endeavors to help outdoor servers & bartenders, food truck operators and other outside F&B pro’s beat the heat this season and beyond. One such gadget now entering the market is the Chiller Body Freezing Gel Pad for Headwear. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and we are allowed to enjoy the outdoors more and more over the upcoming summer months, aside from general comfort it is even more important to be cognizant of heat-related health concerns. Beyond recreation, this is yet more critical for those who work outside in the debilitating heat. Heat stress can trigger heat stroke and other deadly consequences, with throngs of people worldwide succumbing to preventable heat-related illness and deaths each year. So serious the situation, heat stress may affect more than 1.2 billion people annually by 2100, according to a Rutgers University study.