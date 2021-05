In today's world, devices have become an extension of our daily lives and we rely on them to do almost everything. The global pandemic has shown us how important dependable internet connectivity and speeds are. Doing zoom calls for school, video conference for work, and streaming videos for entertainment, the need for quality connectivity as well as speed is a must. During this global epidemic, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has played a vital role, supporting online shopping, distance learning and telecommuting, and thus becoming an important technology that is supporting our society.