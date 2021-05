Three California teams in field with Gophers combined 107-23 Gophers: The Gophers (29-11), the Big Ten runner-up, are making their eighth NCAA appearance in the past nine seasons (there was no tournament in 2020). The Gophers led the Big Ten in home runs with 47. Natalie DenHartog led the conference with 13 home runs. MaKenna Partain leads the team with a .331 batting average. The Gophers pitching staff had the second-best ERA (2.07) in the Big Ten. Amber Fiser is 15-8 with a 2.19 ERA and Autumn Pease is 11-2 with a 1.63 ERA. All four of those Gophers were named to the NFCA Great Lakes Region second team.