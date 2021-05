Walmart on Friday became the latest major retailer in the United States to announce that it would not require fully vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear masks in stores unless state or local laws say otherwise.It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.Fully vaccinated means two weeks after receiving a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna’s vaccine, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.At most major retailers, customers will not be asked...