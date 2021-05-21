Spain’s Blas Cantó at Eurovision 2021: “On stage I feel as if I’m in heaven with my grandmother”

By this point, DubVision need no introduction, but on account of their powerful production prowess, let’s give them one anyway! Since impressing with official remixes for the likes of Avicii & Nicky Romero (‘I Could Be The One‘) during the ‘golden era’ of EDM, the Dutch duo have since reworked numerous tracks for Martin Garrix (‘Higher Ground’, ‘Ocean‘ and ‘Scared To Be Lonely‘), and are now launching their own original production ‘Bad Blood‘ on his STMPD RCRDS label. The Deep Vice collaboration follows a real hot streak for Dubvision, who soared through 2020 with a string of massive anthems in their back-catalogue, including ‘Melody’, ‘Sign’, ‘Take My Mind’, and Alesso collaboration ‘One Last Time’. Famed for their progressive-tinged sound, the pair – who also featured at ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) 2019 before the pandemic kicked in – have amassed an army of fans worldwide on account of keeping the prog scene alive.