Spain’s Blas Cantó at Eurovision 2021: “On stage I feel as if I’m in heaven with my grandmother”

By Luis Fuster
wiwibloggs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s in heaven but he’s not falling. Spain’s Blas Cantó has experienced a troubled year with the passing of both his grandmother and his father. In an interview with wiwibloggs, Blas notes how his Eurovision 2021 staging reflects those sad moments. Blas sat down with our William shortly after his...

wiwibloggs.com
