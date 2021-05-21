newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angelina County, TX

Records reveal Angelina County commissioner charged on two additional counts

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An open records request by KLTV has revealed additional charges filed against Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire. Cheshire, who was recently indicted on third-degree felony charge of continuous family violence, has had two additional charges filed against him. Those charges, filed on December 10, 2020 and May 5, 2021 respectively, are assault causing bodily injury to family member and criminal trespass of a habitation. The continuous family violence charge could result in a prison sentence of between two and 10 years, as well as a maximum fine of $10,000.

www.ktre.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Angelina County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Angelina County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Criminal Trespass#The Assault#Criminal Violence#Bodily Injury#Ktre#Kltv#Angelina County Deputies#Investigators#Deputy#Reveal#August#Family Member#Home#Operators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Angelina County, TXKTRE

Angelina County law enforcement and community remember fallen heroes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement agencies and community members across Angelina County gathered at the courthouse Saturday afternoon to remember those lost in the line of duty. Saturday marked Peace Officers Memorial Day. The observance takes place during National Police Week. Speakers at the ceremony said the community’s support...