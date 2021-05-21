Coastal flooding: Water on the roads

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.