Coastal flooding: Water on the roads

WWL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to prolonged winds and high tides, 10 days before hurricane season, there is minor coastal flooding in South Louisiana. It's making roads impassable.

Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of less than 2 feet will be possible mainly during high tide.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Environmentwbrz.com

Coastal flooding continues for some, dry into next week

Today and Tonight: Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the East 5 - 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St. Charles and Southern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of 2 feet or less will be possible.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St. Charles and Southern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of 2 feet or less will be possible.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, and Victoria. * Through Monday evening * Occasional heavy rainfall is expected on and off through early Monday evening. Training of showers and thunderstorms could lead to additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely continue with any additional heavy rainfall.
Environmentwbrz.com

Coastal Flood Warning extended, dry weather continues

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph overnight. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Winds be will out of the southeast 5 - 15 mph during the day.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, and Victoria. * Through Monday evening * Occasional heavy rainfall is expected on and off through early Monday evening. Training of showers and thunderstorms could lead to additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely continue with any additional heavy rainfall.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will be most likely around the time of high tide, which is at 3:24 AM.
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

Nicondra: Coastal flooding and sunshine continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A coastal flood advisory and coastal flood warning for parts of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast is extended into Monday evening as water is slow to drain. The coming full moon will keep tides high even as the strong winds have died down. Coupled with the lighter breeze still blowing in out of the south southeast it will take some time for water to recede. Several major roadways are still experiencing high water.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Matagorda and Wharton. * Through Monday evening * Another round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Southeast Texas through early Monday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The flood threat will be strongly dependent on the location of the heaviest precipitation axis. If any heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds, flash flooding can be expected.
Environmentfox8live.com

Coastal flooding continues for some; skies to remain dry

Unfortunately, coastal flooding may continue for some today with easterly winds continuing. They are easing up, but since they haven’t changed direction, the east-facing shores will still be vulnerable. By mid-week, the winds should turn more to a southwest flow which should allow water to recede to normal levels. Otherwise,...
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Atlantic, VApilotonline.com

Tropical Storm Ana weakens in Atlantic, expected to dissipate

Ana, which formed a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda on Sunday morning, weakened to a tropical depression by the afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Ana is forecast to become a remnant low by tonight and dissipate on Monday,” said NHC hurricane specialist Andrew Latto. The...
Atlantic, VADaily Press

Tropical Storm Ana weakens in Atlantic, expected to dissipate

Ana, which formed a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda on Sunday morning, weakened to a tropical depression by the afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Ana is forecast to become a remnant low by tonight and dissipate on Monday,” said NHC hurricane specialist Andrew Latto. The...