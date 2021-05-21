Coastal flooding: Water on the roads

Effective: 2021-05-23 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Matagorda and Wharton. * Through Monday evening * Another round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Southeast Texas through early Monday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The flood threat will be strongly dependent on the location of the heaviest precipitation axis. If any heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds, flash flooding can be expected.