Levante, CÃ¡diz end their Spanish league season with 2-2 draw

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

MADRID -- Levante and CÃ¡diz closed their Spanish league season with a 2-2 draw on Friday. It was the last game for both CÃ¡diz midfielder Augusto FernÃ¡ndez and referee Estrada FernÃ¡ndez before retiring. They were honored by both teams after the match in Valencia, where nearly 5,000 fans were allowed to attend.

