JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, today announced that, along with a number of its partners, it has raised $230K to aid the Queens community as it continues to grapple with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its corporate giving program, 4GOOD, JFKIAT and its partners created a fund that awards resources to several community organizations that have continued to support Queens residents and businesses for the past year.