Anyone growing up in Ashland has a memorable dining experience to share about The Chimney Corner on 16th Street and Carter Avenue. It daily hosted lunch gatherings of the city’s prominent businesspeople. In the evenings, it became a family favorite and out-of-town guests were always present. It has changed owners several times, but is now owned and operated since 2017 by Jessica and Irvin Pereira, and is now known as Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery.