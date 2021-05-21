Missing information on Pa. nursing home deaths: 11 Investigates whether you can trust the numbers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — 11 Investigates discovered the state’s public data on nursing home cases and deaths is riddled with missing information, making it difficult to pinpoint which homes had significant outbreaks and where many deaths occurred during the pandemic.

All nursing homes are supposed to report their COVID-19 case count and deaths to the state, every day. But over the past year, a surprising number show up as reporting “no data” at all. In a year when lack of transparency has been such an issue with these facilities, some are questioning whether we can trust the numbers.

“I don’t trust it at all,” said Lynn Campbell, whose twin sister Laura was a resident of UPMC’s Seneca Place in Verona and died of COVID-19 in December. “The public has a right to know everything about COVID— everything — especially if they want to put a family member in a home.”

Channel 11 contacted several of the nursing homes that show no data, as well as the state, to find out why the information is still missing after all this time. Hear what we found on WPXI tonight at 11 p.m.