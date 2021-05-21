newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, OH

Lindsey Abbuhl's attorney: She is a loving mother "who cares deeply for her daughter

Canton Repository
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON – The attorney for a Canton woman accused of making up her daughter's terminal illness is defending her actions and says she is being wrongly portrayed. In an email to The Repository Friday afternoon, local attorney Paul Kelley stated his client, Lindsey Abbuhl, "is a loving mother who cares deeply for this child and whom has gone to incredible lengths to protect her health and well-being."

www.cantonrep.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
State
Florida State
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Canton, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Government
Canton, OH
Society
City
Florida, OH
Stark County, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Child Custody#County Sheriff#Family Court#Records#Eeg#Gofundme#The Canton Repository#The Sheriff S Office#The Repository#Cnn Com#Daughter#Attorney Paul Kelly#Friends#Uplifting Videos#Temporary Custody#Investigation#Hearsay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Canton, OHblufftontoday.com

Goshay: The life and needless death of Veronica Andrews

Even after 25 years, the pain persists. For the family of Veronica Andrews, it is as fresh and haunting and raw and searing as the day the young mother from Canton, Ohio, died, killed at the hands of a spurned ex-boyfriend. Twenty-four missed birthdays. Twenty-four missed Mother’s Days, all because...
Canton, OHPosted by
The US Sun

Mom faked daughter’s terminal illness for 3 years telling 11-year-old she was dying to get cash donations & free holiday

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl has been removed from her mother's care after she claimed the youngster was terminally ill to gain cash donations and handouts over three years. Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, deceived hundreds of wellwishers and conned them out of thousands of dollars by pretending her daughter Rylee had a fatal condition, according to authorities.
Canton, OHAlliance Review

Mom of 'dying' Canton girl accused of fabricating story

CANTON – Lindsey Abbuhl paraded her 11-year-old daughter to local fundraisers, and flew her halfway across the country to be the guest of honor during Texas A&M softball games. The Canton mom described the girl's medical condition as a central nervous system malfunction. It had prematurely ended Rylee's softball career....
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Renewed Coastal Pet makes hiring push

Gary Conny, HR retention specialist at Coastal Pet Products, was talking about the company’s director of operations, John Newsome, when the pair sat down to discuss changes in the company’s culture. The men said they’re aware of the way Coastal is viewed in the community. Much of the talk deals...
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Monday After: Remembering the introduction in Stark County of the polio vaccine

"April 12 Verdict on Vaccine Is Seen As Death Knell of Widespread Polio," a front-page headline in The Canton Repository reported on April 3, 1955, looking ahead to the upcoming day when a press conference was expected to confirm the effectiveness of the anti-polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas E. Salk of Pittsburgh. "Go-Ahead Signal Is Expected to All-Out Attack."
Stark County, OHIndependent

The Heart of Stark: Refuge of Hope to break ground on new facility

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!. Refuge of Hope Ministries recently announced its plans to break ground again this spring for its second building, providing the organization with more space to offer additional services to those in need.
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateIndependent

M&H Beans Coffee Co., globally sourced and roasted in Ohio

Roasting since 2017 and officially opened in 2019, M&H Beans Coffee Co. is globally sourced and roasted in Ohio. The story of this coffee business starts with owners Mike and Hannah Moyer’s love for each other, followed by their love for coffee. The couple sources theirs beans ethically and only uses specialty grade coffee. They are involved in every aspect of the business, from sourcing to roasting, to social media and shipping, from mixing the Red Eye BBQ Rub to front door delivery in the Stark County area.
Canton, OHCanton Repository

Charita Goshay: Things are better than we think

Most of you reading this are old enough to remember how relieved you felt when 2020 was winding down to make way for a new year. That's because 2020 was one for the books — the kind of year that people yet unborn will have to hear about at every family gathering for decades to come. It was that crazy.
Canton, OHwhbc.com

Canton, School District, Others Team Up for ‘Earn and Learn’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re calling it “earn and learn”. Over a hundred Canton City School District students will be able to make up for any “pandemic lag” with a different kind of summer hiring program that has students back in the classroom in the morning, but at a worksite in the afternoon.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Canton, OHCanton Repository

Free walk-up mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

CANTON – To help distribute more COVID-19 vaccines and provide easy access for the community, Aultman Hospital will hold mobile vaccine clinics this week in Canton, Louisville and Sandy Township. All community members who are 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine. No registration is required. The...