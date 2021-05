According to a well-traveled legend, Danny Finley was fired by Billy Joe Shaver three times on the same day. Shaver, the Texas singing/songwriting icon, later admitted that the story was true, as did Finley, his onetime guitarist, harmony singer, songwriting partner and second banana. Those volatile highs and lows came with the territory among “outlaw country” musicians, where the stress to succeed was great and the stakes – as well as the players – were often high.