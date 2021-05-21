newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Whitney, Wade Allen

By MooseJawToday.Com Staff
 5 days ago

It is with sadness that the family of Wade Allen Whitney announce his passing on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Hartley and June (née: Christenson); wife, Margaret (née: Robson); nephew, Jared Whitney; and brothers, Walter and Melvin. To mourn Wade’s passing are his siblings: Irene (Don), Jeff, Jonathon, Alana and families; Ross (Betty), Jolene, Ben, Kyle and families; Wallace (Evelyn); Lyle (Diane), and Jamie; Ken and his family Cassandra, Meaghan and James.

