Whitney, Wade Allen

The final film starring “The King of the Cowboys” has been restored for streaming and home video release. Good news for fans of Roy Rogers, country music, and family-friendly contemporary westerns: Mackintosh and T.J., the 1975 drama featuring “The King of the Cowboys” in his last feature film appearance, has been given a spiffy 4K restoration for streaming and home video release. Distributed by Verdugo Entertainment, the movie is available on DVD and Blu-Ray through Amazon, Walmart stores and Walmart.com, Target.com and other outlets, and can be streamed on Amazon Prime, Vudu, You Tube and Google Play.