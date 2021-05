Can you sing like Billie Eilish? Can you strum the guitar like Prince? Or maybe you can slay like comedian Tiffany Haddish? Then head to open mic night. The Pender Education Partnership has partnered with Pender County schools and the town of Burgaw to host an open mic night. The event will be held June 4 from 6-8 p.m. on the field of Burgaw Middle School. To register, visit burgawnc.gov.