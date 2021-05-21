newsbreak-logo
Boyd County, KY

22 new cases in Boyd

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 3 days ago
Testing for presence of coronavirus. Tube containing a swab testing for COVID-19. Stock

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s release, which included cases from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The case total in Boyd County hit 4,900 with the latest cases. The health department has announced 3,133 recoveries and 75 COVID-positive deaths.

Of the new cases, 15 involves females, ages 6 to 50, and seven males, ages 16 to 50.

Greenup County’s health department last issued a report on Wednesday, which showed one new case, pushing the count to 3,708 — 3,566 have recovered and 59 Greenup County residents have died after having tested positive.

The Carter County Health Department announced zero new cases on Friday, keeping the count at 2,256 — 2,198 have recovered and there have been 34 COVID-positive deaths.

The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed one new case — a 74-year-old male — on Thursday. He is in home isolation. The county’s case count is 1,440 — 1,401 have recovered and 28 have died after having tested positive.

Local News In Brief: Lane closure on U.S. 60

A lane closure on part of U.S. 60 East at Summit in Boyd County could cause traffic delays beginning next week. On Monday, the right lane of eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between Summitt Road and Midland Trail — just past Giovanni’s going toward Ashland — and will remain closed for the next two to four weeks. The closure is for traffic safety purposes due to a public library construction project adjacent to the highway.