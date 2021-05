Any time the Toronto Blue Jays are led on to the field by Hyun Jin Ryu, kitted in those powder blues the big South Korean left-hander insists they wear on his start days, you can expect a few things. Composure, certainly. Few pitchers control the pace and tempo of play like Ryu does, bending games to his will rather than the other way around. Craftiness and unpredictability, too. The epitome of any pitch in any count. And strike-throwing, of course. Since 2019, only one MLB starter — the virtuosic Zack Greinke — has a lower walk rate than Ryu’s 3.9 per cent.