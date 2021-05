ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials hope to begin vaccinating children 12 and up against COVID-19 as soon as Wednesday. Parents were permitted Monday to sign up their children for appointments after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization to drug company Pfizer to provide its COVID-19 vaccine for people 12 through 15. The state is still awaiting final recommendations from the CDC. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, is otimistic that Alaska vaccine providers will get the green light Wednesday to begin administering vaccinations to the 40,000 children between 12 and 15 in the state.