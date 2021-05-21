Summer vacation struggles: travelers seeing low availability causing price hikes

Nine million Italians are already ready to go – Roughly 9 million – at least according to Swg and the Confturismo Confcommercio – are citizens who have already chosen when and where to go. Instead, there are 16 million, between those who still need to make a decision and those who already know they will have to give up, and those missing from the appeal compared to pre-Covid times. 80% of citizens will stay in Italy, preferring coastal destinations, for example Puglia and Sardinia, but also Tuscany. Among the favorite foreign destinations are Spain, then Greece and France. The problem is the heavy concentration of required durations, especially with regard to trips of at least 7 days: 60% of interviews scheduled between the second half of July and August while September and the first two weeks of July together do not arrive on schedule. 24% of preferences.