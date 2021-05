COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A million bucks just ain’t what it used to be. That’s the advice from a Columbus attorney when it comes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Vax-A-Million” lottery. Over five weeks, the state will draw five $1-million winners out of those who can prove they’re vaccinated. There is evidence it’s not just a gimmick: vaccinations have gone up since the governor announced the lottery.