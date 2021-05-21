Freshman El Deal Gets First Winner at Santa Anita

This promising first-timer breezed the fastest time for the distance at the OBS March Sale when he sizzled a quarter mile in 20 2/5 seconds and then brought $530,000 through the ring. From the first crop of the multiple graded stakes winning Unified out of a stakes winning mare, the L. Rivelli trained colt is bred for speed top and bottom and has done everything asked of him while preparing for this race in a series of recent sharp drills over the all-weather track at Arlington Park. We’ll make him a win play and rolling exotic single and hope to get close to his morning line of 3-1.