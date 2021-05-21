newsbreak-logo
Freshman El Deal Gets First Winner at Santa Anita

By Robert D. Fierro
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2nd-Santa Anita, $64,562, Msw, 5-21, 2yo, f, 4 1/2f, :53.12, ft, 5 1/2 lengths. ROYAL O'HAIGAIN (f, 2, El Deal–Dreaming of Susie {GSP}, by Cowtown Cat) posted a blazing :34 flat bullet (1/33) at Santa Anita May 17, prompting her to be backed down to 4-5 favoritism for this unveiling. Quickly to the front, the Louisiana-bred was given the go-ahead after Alexis Centeno took a quick peek under his right arm nearing the quarter pole and spurted clear turning for home. Moving with purpose from there, the bay crossed the wire a geared-down 5 1/2-length winner over Harddiane (Hard Spun). With the victory, Royal O'Haigain gave her sire GI Alfred G. Vanderbilt H. winner El Deal (by Munnings) his first career winner. Sales history: $14,000 Ylg '20 FTKFEB; $35,000 Ylg '20 FTKOCT; $47,000 RNA 2yo '21 OBSMAR. Lifetime Record: 1-1-0-0, $36,600. Click for the Equibase.com chart or VIDEO, sponsored by TVG.

