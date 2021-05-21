Stettler District Ambulance Association donates equipment to Ghana hospitals through A Better World Canada
Lacombe-based non-profit A Better World Canada (ABW) received a very exciting delivery from the Stettler District Ambulance Association (SDAA) recently. Linda Borg, advanced care paramedic and manager of the Stettler District Ambulance Association, and her husband Jim delivered two stretchers and several boxes and kits of emergency care equipment that the organization no longer uses, according to a release.www.stettlerindependent.com