Stettler District Ambulance Association donates equipment to Ghana hospitals through A Better World Canada

Bechtel Corporation recently donated equipment which will benefit students in Southern Local High School’s newly formed surveying program. Teacher Eric Sampson said seven data collectors, five total stations, four tripods, prisms and rechargeable batteries which had been used by the company are now helping to prepare his eight pupils for the workplace. Sampson said he was appreciative of the contribution and it was a huge benefit for the high school. Pictured with a few of the items are students, from left, Cameron White, Alexis Crooms, Damon Allen, Wyatt Reeves and Hunter Morris. (Submitted photo)